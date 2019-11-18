N. Korea ‘won’t offer anything to Trump’ without receiving in return – statement

Pyongyang will not offer anything for US President Donald Trump to brag about without receiving anything in return, a statement on North Korea’s news agency KCNA said on Monday.

North Korea was not interested in a summit that was “useless to itself,” said the statement, signed by Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye-gwan, referring to Trump’s message on Sunday to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Twitter, according to Reuters.

“If the US does not really want to let go of its dialogue with us, it should make a decision to withdraw its hostile policy of viewing us as an enemy,” the statement added.