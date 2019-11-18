 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
N. Korea ‘won’t offer anything to Trump’ without receiving in return – statement

18 Nov, 2019 09:23
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shake hands during a meeting at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. © Reuters / KCNA

Pyongyang will not offer anything for US President Donald Trump to brag about without receiving anything in return, a statement on North Korea’s news agency KCNA said on Monday.

North Korea was not interested in a summit that was “useless to itself,” said the statement, signed by Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye-gwan, referring to Trump’s message on Sunday to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Twitter, according to Reuters.

“If the US does not really want to let go of its dialogue with us, it should make a decision to withdraw its hostile policy of viewing us as an enemy,” the statement added.

