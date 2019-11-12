 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Erdogan warns Turkey’s talks with EU may end over Cyprus sanctions

12 Nov, 2019 11:16
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. © Reuters / Bernadett Szabo / File Photo

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the European Union’s decision to sanction Turkey over drilling off the coast of Cyprus could disrupt talks with the bloc.

Turkey, a formal candidate to join the EU despite worsening ties, criticized the decision and said it would not cease drilling in the eastern Mediterranean because it is operating on its own continental shelf or areas where Turkish Cypriots have rights.

Speaking in Ankara ahead of a visit to Washington, Erdogan slammed the EU’s decision and said Turkey was acting in line with its rights based on international law. “Hey EU, know this: Turkey is not one of those countries you have come to know until now. We are a country that sits at the negotiating table with you,” Erdogan told reporters. “These negotiations may suddenly end.”

On Monday, Erdogan warned that Turkey could send captured Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) fighters to Europe, Reuters said.

