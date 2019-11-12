 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iraqi protesters in southern province block oil company, television station – reports

12 Nov, 2019 12:29
Demonstrators take part in the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. © Reuters / Thaier al-Sudani

Protesters in Iraq’s southern province of Maysan on Tuesday blocked the local oil firm, a technological institute and the office of the state television network al-Iraqiya, Shafaq news agency reported, citing activists.

Demonstrators also attempted to shut down the al-Iraqiya office in Dhi Qar province, where protests have continued for more than a week. The security forces formed a cordon to stop the protesters. The people are reportedly angry at the Iraqi state channel’s coverage of the protests in Baghdad and Dhi Qar.

On Monday, Anadolu Agency quoted sources as saying that the protesters had closed the roads leading to the border crossing linking the Maysan province and Iran, and set up roadblocks.

Since protests erupted in Baghdad on October 1 over a lack of jobs and services, and spread across the capital and much of southern Iraq, security forces have used live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades, killing more than 280 people, according to Reuters.

