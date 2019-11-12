 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Catalonia’s parliament defies Spanish court with motion on self-determination

12 Nov, 2019 09:21
Demonstrators try to move a barricade at a protest in front of Catalonia's parliament on Catalonia's national day 'La Diada' in Barcelona, Spain, September 11, 2019. © Reuters / Albert Gea

The regional parliament in Catalonia approved on Tuesday a non-binding motion expressing the will to exercise self-determination, defying a warning from Spain’s Constitutional Court.

The motion calls for political action but has no legal effect, Reuters said, citing a parliament spokeswoman. Catalan pro-independence parties hold a majority in the chamber.

The Spanish court has warned that Catalan lawmakers would face legal consequences if they pushed forward with the motion. It says that the parliament has expressed the “will to exercise in a concrete way the right of self-determination and to respect the will of the Catalan people.”

