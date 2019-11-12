Macron & Trump to meet ahead of NATO summit in December

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to meet with US President Donald Trump ahead of the December 3-4 NATO summit in London.

Macron tweeted that he had an “excellent discussion” with Trump on Monday evening about Syria, Iran and the NATO military alliance. They evoked “lots of convergences,” he said.

The phone call comes after Macron criticized a lack of US leadership in NATO and said the European Union must step up and start acting as a strategic world power.

Trump’s preoccupation with defense spending has been a constant theme since he came to office in 2016 and is expected to feature at the December 3-4 summit in London, AP said.