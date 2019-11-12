 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Macron & Trump to meet ahead of NATO summit in December

12 Nov, 2019 07:55
Get short URL
Macron & Trump to meet ahead of NATO summit in December
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures towards US President Donald Trump at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. © Reuters / Carlos Barria

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to meet with US President Donald Trump ahead of the December 3-4 NATO summit in London.

Macron tweeted that he had an “excellent discussion” with Trump on Monday evening about Syria, Iran and the NATO military alliance. They evoked “lots of convergences,” he said.

The phone call comes after Macron criticized a lack of US leadership in NATO and said the European Union must step up and start acting as a strategic world power.

Trump’s preoccupation with defense spending has been a constant theme since he came to office in 2016 and is expected to feature at the December 3-4 summit in London, AP said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies