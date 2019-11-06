 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Uranium move signals Tehran’s intent to quit nuclear deal for 1st time – Macron

6 Nov, 2019 12:36
Uranium move signals Tehran’s intent to quit nuclear deal for 1st time – Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing, China, November 6, 2019. © Reuters / Jason Lee / Pool

Iran has explicitly signaled its intent to quit its nuclear deal for the first time, announcing that it would start injecting uranium gas at an enrichment facility, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of a visit to China on Wednesday, Macron called Iran’s latest move “grave,” Reuters reports.

“I think that for the first time, Iran has decided in an explicit and blunt manner to leave the JCPOA (nuclear) agreement, which marks a profound shift,” said Macron.

The French president has been at the forefront of European efforts to salvage the deal after the United States withdrew from the agreement.

