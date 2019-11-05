 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
OPEC says fully supports Paris climate pact as US withdraws from agreement

5 Nov, 2019 12:17
The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that the oil producer group fully supports the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The statement comes a day after the Trump administration said it had filed paperwork to withdraw the US from the pact.

“OPEC is fully engaged with the Paris Agreement,” Barkindo said at the launch of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ World Oil Outlook.

The US move is part of a broader strategy by President Donald Trump to reduce red tape on American industry, Reuters said. However, it comes at a time scientists and many world governments urge rapid action to avoid the worst impacts of global warming.

