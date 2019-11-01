 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ankara hands over 18 Syrian soldiers after Russian coordination – military

1 Nov, 2019 08:50
A Turkish military truck drives on the Turkish-Syrian border, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, in Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 31, 2019. © Reuters / Kemal Aslan

Turkey has handed over 18 men believed to be Syrian government soldiers who were seized in northeast Syria near the Turkish border earlier this week, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The military did not say who they were handed over to, but said the move came about after coordination with Russia. It took place ahead of the commencement of joint Turkish-Russian military patrols on Friday in northeastern Syria near the border.

The 18 men were seized during operations southeast of the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain on Tuesday.

Ras al-Ain is within the region targeted by Turkey in the offensive it launched on October 9, together with allied Syrian rebels, to force the Kurdish YPG militia away from the border. Turkish forces have seized control of some 120km (75 miles) of land between Ras al-Ain and another frontier town Tel Abyad, Reuters said.

