Ankara hands over 18 Syrian soldiers after Russian coordination – military

Turkey has handed over 18 men believed to be Syrian government soldiers who were seized in northeast Syria near the Turkish border earlier this week, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The military did not say who they were handed over to, but said the move came about after coordination with Russia. It took place ahead of the commencement of joint Turkish-Russian military patrols on Friday in northeastern Syria near the border.

The 18 men were seized during operations southeast of the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain on Tuesday.

Ras al-Ain is within the region targeted by Turkey in the offensive it launched on October 9, together with allied Syrian rebels, to force the Kurdish YPG militia away from the border. Turkish forces have seized control of some 120km (75 miles) of land between Ras al-Ain and another frontier town Tel Abyad, Reuters said.