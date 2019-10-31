 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing says Pompeo comments a vicious attack on China

31 Oct, 2019 08:10
Beijing says Pompeo comments a vicious attack on China
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. © Reuters / Francisco Seco / Pool / File Photo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments targeting Beijing and the ruling Communist Party were a vicious attack and that any attempt to smear China or obstruct its growth were doomed to fail, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters that Pompeo’s remarks also reflected fear and arrogance and exposed an anti-communist mindset.

On Wednesday, Pompeo said that Beijing was focused on international domination and needed to be confronted, stepping up recent rhetoric from Washington aimed at China’s Communist Party, Reuters reported.

