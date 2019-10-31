Beijing says Pompeo comments a vicious attack on China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments targeting Beijing and the ruling Communist Party were a vicious attack and that any attempt to smear China or obstruct its growth were doomed to fail, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters that Pompeo’s remarks also reflected fear and arrogance and exposed an anti-communist mindset.

On Wednesday, Pompeo said that Beijing was focused on international domination and needed to be confronted, stepping up recent rhetoric from Washington aimed at China’s Communist Party, Reuters reported.