 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

National security adviser to represent US at East Asia Summit as Washington scales back attendance

30 Oct, 2019 09:32
Get short URL
National security adviser to represent US at East Asia Summit as Washington scales back attendance
US President Donald Trump and White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien. © Reuters / Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser will represent the US at the East Asia Summit, according to the White House.

Robert O'Brien will be the lowest-level official to lead the Washington delegation since it was first invited to the regional forum.

The muted presence at the summit in Bangkok on November 3-4 is sure to renew charges that the US is not focused on Asia at a time when China’s clout is growing, AFP said.

Despite Trump’s non-attendance, he is expected to go the following week to a separate summit of the Pacific Rim-wide APEC bloc in Santiago, Chile.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies