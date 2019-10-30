National security adviser to represent US at East Asia Summit as Washington scales back attendance

President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser will represent the US at the East Asia Summit, according to the White House.

Robert O'Brien will be the lowest-level official to lead the Washington delegation since it was first invited to the regional forum.

The muted presence at the summit in Bangkok on November 3-4 is sure to renew charges that the US is not focused on Asia at a time when China’s clout is growing, AFP said.

Despite Trump’s non-attendance, he is expected to go the following week to a separate summit of the Pacific Rim-wide APEC bloc in Santiago, Chile.