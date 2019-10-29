 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kuwaiti emir says Gulf dispute ‘is no longer acceptable,’ must be resolved

29 Oct, 2019 13:11
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah waves after he read his opening speech at the start of the 4th ordinary session of the 15th Legislative Parliament in Kuwait city, October 29, 2019. © Reuters / Stephanie McGehee

A 30-month-old dispute between Qatar and its Gulf neighbors “is no longer acceptable” and must be resolved, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said Tuesday.

Addressing the opening session of parliament’s new term, Sheikh Sabah said the Saudi-led boycott has greatly weakened the unity of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in which Qatar and its foes are members, AFP reported.

GCC members Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, in addition to Egypt, imposed a sea, land and air boycott of Qatar in June 2017 accusing it of ties to radical groups. Doha has repeatedly denied the allegations.

“It is no longer acceptable or bearable for the dispute that erupted between our GCC brethren to continue,” Sheikh Sabah said, calling for a negotiated solution. The Kuwaiti emir has been acting as a mediator to resolve the dispute.

