UN envoy to meet Russian, Turkish and Iranian FMs as Syria’s Constitutional Committee convenes

28 Oct, 2019 13:56
UN envoy to meet Russian, Turkish and Iranian FMs as Syria’s Constitutional Committee convenes
UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen attends a news conference ahead of the meeting of the new Syrian Constitutional Committee at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, October 28, 2019. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Monday that he would meet foreign ministers from Turkey, Iran and Russia in Geneva on Tuesday. The consultations come a day ahead of the first meeting of Syria’s Constitutional Committee.

Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iran’s Mohammad Javad Zarif are due to meet in the Swiss city on Tuesday, before the 150-member Syrian panel convenes under UN auspices, Reuters reports.

“We do believe that the fighting going on is just further proof of the importance of getting a serious political process underway,” Pedersen said. This can help in “sorting out the problems in all of Syria, including the northeast and also Idlib,” the envoy added.

