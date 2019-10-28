‘No weakness’: Macron to push pension reform ‘to the end’ despite strikes

President Emmanuel Macron vowed no let up in his drive to implement France’s far-reaching pension reforms despite a looming winter of strikes by unions angered by the plan, AFP reports.

There will be “no complacency or weakness” in pushing through the changes, even if it risked making him more unpopular, Macron told RTL radio. “I want this reform to go to the end, I think it is necessary for the country so I will defend it.”

Key French unions have called a major strike on December 5 to protest the reforms that is expected to affect public transport and other sectors in the country.

The reforms were unveiled in July to “harmonize” the 42 different pension schemes currently in place. The new system would still allow people to retire at 62, but on a reduced pension. A full pension would only be available from 64.