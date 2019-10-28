 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syrian oil: US troops being deployed will strike at ANY force challenging occupation – SecDef
HomeNewsline

Japan, S. Korea to study companies’ fund to ease wartime forced labor issue

28 Oct, 2019 13:10
Get short URL
Japan, S. Korea to study companies’ fund to ease wartime forced labor issue
© Reuters / Toru Hanai / File Photo

The South Korean and Japanese governments are studying plans for a joint economic program, involving companies from both countries, which aims to ease strains over the issue of forced Korean labor during the Second World War, Kyodo reported on Monday.

The Japanese government will not provide any money to the program, in line with its position that claims over forced labor were settled in a 1965 treaty, according to the report.

In June, Seoul proposed a joint fund with Japan to compensate South Koreans forced to work by Japanese companies during the war, but Japan rejected the idea out of hand at that time.

The new program would be set up to help drive economic development between the two nations, but it would not involve any compensation for South Koreans.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies