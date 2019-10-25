EU ambassadors discuss possible Brexit delay at Brussels meeting

EU ambassadors met in Brussels on Friday to discuss what kind of extension to the Brexit deadline they could propose to Britain.

There is a large consensus among the 27 ambassadors to delay Britain’s scheduled October 31 departure from the bloc after British PM Boris Johnson sealed a new deal with the EU, AP said. However, they have yet to agree on the length of the extension.

Under an amendment passed by British lawmakers, Johnson was forced to send a letter to the EU requesting an extension. If it is granted, Johnson plans to ask Parliament to approve an early national election to be held on December 12. He says it’s the only way to break Britain’s Brexit impasse.