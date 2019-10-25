 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU agree in principle on Brexit extension, but no date set yet - Commission
HomeNewsline

EU ambassadors discuss possible Brexit delay at Brussels meeting

25 Oct, 2019 07:51
Get short URL
EU ambassadors discuss possible Brexit delay at Brussels meeting
British PM Boris Johnson is seen outside Downing Street in London, October 24, 2019. © Reuters / Hannah McKay

EU ambassadors met in Brussels on Friday to discuss what kind of extension to the Brexit deadline they could propose to Britain.

There is a large consensus among the 27 ambassadors to delay Britain’s scheduled October 31 departure from the bloc after British PM Boris Johnson sealed a new deal with the EU, AP said. However, they have yet to agree on the length of the extension.

Under an amendment passed by British lawmakers, Johnson was forced to send a letter to the EU requesting an extension. If it is granted, Johnson plans to ask Parliament to approve an early national election to be held on December 12. He says it’s the only way to break Britain’s Brexit impasse.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies