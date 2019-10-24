 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

China has never wanted to ‘challenge or replace’ the US – Vice FM

24 Oct, 2019 12:25
Get short URL
China has never wanted to ‘challenge or replace’ the US – Vice FM
China's Vice FM Le Yucheng. © Reuters / Jason Lee

China has never wanted “to replace” the United States, and has no interest in playing power games, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Thursday. His statement comes amid strained ties between the world’s two largest economies.

Speaking at an academic forum, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng noted that there had been speculation China would assume the United States’ “hegemonistic” position in the world, Reuters reported.

“This does not accord with the facts, nor the trend of the development of the times,” Le said. “China has never wanted to challenge the US or replace it, seizing other people’s position. Our goal is to let the Chinese people live a good life, and continually improve our governance,” he noted.

China advocates a multi-polar world and the maintenance of multilateralism and free trade, Le added.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies