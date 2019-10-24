 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Lebanon protests enter 2nd week, demonstrators block roads across country

24 Oct, 2019 09:41
Get short URL
Lebanon protests enter 2nd week, demonstrators block roads across country
Demonstrators gather as Lebanese army soldiers stand guard during ongoing anti-government protests in Sidon, Lebanon, October 24, 2019. © Reuters / Ali Hashisho

Protests in Lebanon entered a second week on Thursday with demonstrators blocking Beirut’s main roads and other parts of the country. The protests began on October 17, sparked by a proposed tax on calls made through messaging apps, but have morphed into a cross-sectarian street mobilization against a political system seen as corrupt and broken, AFP said. On Thursday morning, demonstrators set up roadblocks around the capital.

Embattled Prime Minister Saad Hariri has presented a package of reforms, including cutting ministerial salaries, but the rallies have continued. On Wednesday, Hariri held meetings with security and military officials, stressing the need to maintain security and open roads.

Washington on Wednesday called on Lebanon’s leaders to meet the “legitimate” grievances of citizens.

More than a quarter of Lebanon’s population lives in poverty, according to the World Bank. Economic woes have been compounded by the eight-year civil war in neighboring Syria.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies