Germany open for short Brexit extension to allow smooth ratification – FM Maas

Germany is open to granting Britain a short-term extension for its departure from the EU if it is for the right political reason, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

“If it will be about pushing back the date by two or three weeks to allow lawmakers in London to implement the ratification of the exit bill in a reasonable way, I think this will rather not be a problem,” Maas told German news channel n-tv.

British PM Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it was up to the EU to decide whether it wanted to delay Brexit and for how long, after a defeat in parliament made ratification of his deal by the October 31 deadline almost impossible, Reuters said.