Israeli army drone ‘downed’ in Lebanon

23 Oct, 2019 08:15
Israeli army drone ‘downed’ in Lebanon
© Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An Israeli military drone crashed in Lebanon on Wednesday morning near the border with Israel, a military spokesperson said, adding that the unmanned aerial vehicle fell “during routine security activity.”

A TV station of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, al-Manar, reported earlier in the day that the group intercepted the drone while it flew over the village of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon.

The drone was downed on Wednesday at Fatima Gate in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Kila, and Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said it was shot down by a citizen using a hunting rifle.

