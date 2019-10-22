Bolsonaro reconsidering son’s appointment as Brazil’s envoy in US

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he would rather have his son Eduardo stay in Brazil to deal with a crisis in the government’s right-wing Social Liberal Party (PSL) instead of becoming Brazil’s ambassador in Washington, Reuters reports.

“Obviously this will have to be decided in the coming days… whether he wants his name submitted to the Senate for the embassy or not,” Bolsonaro said in Tokyo where he is on an official visit. “In my opinion, [the best] is that he stays in Brazil… to pacify his party,” he added.

Bolsonaro stated he would consider appointing Nestor Foster, currently Brazil’s charge d’affaires in Washington, in place of Eduardo.

The president’s remarks come after his son took over the leadership of the PSL in the lower house of Congress on Monday, after a struggle for control of the party.