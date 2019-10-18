2 blasts in Nangarhar mosque leave at least 62 killed, nearly 60 wounded – Afghan officials

At least 62 people were killed and “nearly 60” others were wounded in two blasts inside a mosque in Nangarhar province during Friday prayers, TOLOnews reported, citing Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the local governor.

The mosque is in the Jaw Dara area of the Haska Meyna district of Nangarhar. Explosives were placed inside the mosque and detonated when the worshipers were praying, according to officials.

The presidential spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, condemned the blasts in a tweet and called out the Taliban for continuing to target civilians.

The Taliban has denied responsibility for the blasts.