 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

2 blasts in Nangarhar mosque leave at least 62 killed, nearly 60 wounded – Afghan officials

18 Oct, 2019 13:45
Get short URL
2 blasts in Nangarhar mosque leave at least 62 killed, nearly 60 wounded – Afghan officials
© Reuters / Omar Sobhani

At least 62 people were killed and “nearly 60” others were wounded in two blasts inside a mosque in Nangarhar province during Friday prayers, TOLOnews reported, citing Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the local governor.

The mosque is in the Jaw Dara area of the Haska Meyna district of Nangarhar. Explosives were placed inside the mosque and detonated when the worshipers were praying, according to officials.

The presidential spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, condemned the blasts in a tweet and called out the Taliban for continuing to target civilians.

The Taliban has denied responsibility for the blasts.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies