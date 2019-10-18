Afghanistan mosque bombing kills at least 17 people – reports

A bomb has exploded inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, reportedly killing at least 17 people who had gathered for worship.

Earlier reports said that ten people were killed.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for Nangarhar’s provincial governor, said the explosion happened inside a mosque in the Haska Mena district. “The roof has fallen due to the blast,” Reuters quoted Khogyani as saying.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.