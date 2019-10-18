 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Afghanistan mosque bombing kills at least 17 people – reports

18 Oct, 2019 11:10
Get short URL
Afghanistan mosque bombing kills at least 17 people – reports
© Reuters / Omar Sobhani

A bomb has exploded inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, reportedly killing at least 17 people who had gathered for worship.

Earlier reports said that ten people were killed.
Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for Nangarhar’s provincial governor, said the explosion happened inside a mosque in the Haska Mena district. “The roof has fallen due to the blast,” Reuters quoted Khogyani as saying.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies