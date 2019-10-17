 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
European Parliament president says Turkey’s EU membership talks should be suspended

17 Oct, 2019 15:57
EU Parliament President David Sassoli. © Reuters / Johanna Geron

President of the European Parliament David Sassoli on Thursday called for tougher EU sanctions against Turkey because of Ankara’s invasion of north Syria.

Sassoli also told EU leaders that Turkey’s membership talks with the bloc should be suspended, Reuters reports.

“Sanctions should be much tougher and include existing contracts,” the Italian center-left politician told reporters in Brussels.

Earlier this week, EU governments committed to not signing new arms deals with Turkey, but did not take any action over existing ones.

