Turkey detains 4 mayors from pro-Kurdish opposition party – report

15 Oct, 2019 09:37
Riot police stand guard during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 24, 2019. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

Four mayors from Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish opposition party were detained on Tuesday as part of a “counter-terrorism” operation, the HDP party said.

The mayors are from four towns in Turkey’s majority-Kurdish southeast – Hakkari, Yuksekova, Ercis and Nusaybin – and all members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

They were detained as part of investigations into alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought a bloody insurgency against Turkey since 1984. Six other municipal officials were also arrested, according to Anadolu.

Dozens of criminal cases have been opened against people around the country for criticizing Turkey’s military operation against Kurdish militants in Syria since it was launched a week ago, AFP reports.

