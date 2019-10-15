 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan faces black list of states financing terrorism as global watchdog meets

15 Oct, 2019 07:41
Pakistan's PM Imran Khan. © Reuters / Lucas Jackson / File Photo

Pakistan is hoping to avoid being blacklisted by global watchdog Financial Action Task Force when the organization meets in Paris on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, a report by the task force’s Asia Pacific Group, which monitors Pakistan’s progress, said Pakistan had fully implemented only one item from a list of 40 measures that the country should be taking to curb terrorist financing and money laundering.

Iran and North Korea are currently the only two countries on the blacklist. Being blacklisted would be a serious blow for Prime Minister Imran Khan as he tries to boost Pakistan’s faltering economy.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has accused neighboring India of lobbying to get his country blacklisted, AP said.

