Civil training aircraft crashes in southern Turkey

A civil training aircraft crashed in Turkey’s Mediterranean province of Antalya on Tuesday, media reports said. The plane came down near the town of Manavgat, according to broadcaster NTV.

No casualties or damage in the the incident were immediately reported.

The Cessna 172W's problems occurred during the morning flight, when it was over the Kumkoy district; the pilot lost control due to powerful winds, officials say, adding that the pilot had managed to eject himself from the aicrcraft.

“The plane fell shortly after taking off. Our teams are going to the scene,” Antalya Governor Munir Karaloglu was quoted as saying.