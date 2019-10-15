 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Civil training aircraft crashes in southern Turkey

15 Oct, 2019 08:49
© Reuters / Kaan Soyturk

A civil training aircraft crashed in Turkey’s Mediterranean province of Antalya on Tuesday, media reports said. The plane came down near the town of Manavgat, according to broadcaster NTV.

No casualties or damage in the the incident were immediately reported.

The  Cessna 172W's problems occurred during the morning flight, when it was over the Kumkoy district; the pilot lost control due to powerful winds, officials say, adding that the pilot had managed to eject himself from the aicrcraft.

“The plane fell shortly after taking off. Our teams are going to the scene,” Antalya Governor Munir Karaloglu was quoted as saying.

