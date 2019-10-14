 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pentagon to ‘press NATO allies to sanction Turkey’ over Syrian op, lays blame on Erdogan for ‘potential ISIS resurgence’
HomeNewsline

S. Korean justice minister resigns over ‘political burden’ of finance probe

14 Oct, 2019 08:16
Get short URL
S. Korean justice minister resigns over ‘political burden’ of finance probe
People take part in a protest to support Justice Minister Cho Kuk in Seoul, South Korea, October 12, 2019. © Reuters / Heo Ran

South Korea’s justice minister resigned on Monday, citing the political burden of an investigation into alleged financial crimes and academic favors surrounding his family. The scandal has rocked Seoul’s liberal government and spurred huge protests, AP reported.

Cho Kuk has denied wrongdoing, but said he couldn’t remain a government minister while ignoring the pain his family was enduring.

Huge crowds of Cho’s supporters and critics have marched in South Korea’s capital in recent weeks as the months-long saga over the minister has deepened the country’s political divide.

President Moon Jae-in’s office says he has accepted Cho’s offer.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies