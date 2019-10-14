S. Korean justice minister resigns over ‘political burden’ of finance probe

South Korea’s justice minister resigned on Monday, citing the political burden of an investigation into alleged financial crimes and academic favors surrounding his family. The scandal has rocked Seoul’s liberal government and spurred huge protests, AP reported.

Cho Kuk has denied wrongdoing, but said he couldn’t remain a government minister while ignoring the pain his family was enduring.

Huge crowds of Cho’s supporters and critics have marched in South Korea’s capital in recent weeks as the months-long saga over the minister has deepened the country’s political divide.

President Moon Jae-in’s office says he has accepted Cho’s offer.