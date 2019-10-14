Tehran to continue scaling back commitments to nuclear deal until EU fulfils promises – Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Tehran would continue to scale back its commitments to the 2015 nuclear agreement until the European Union fulfils promises it had made under the deal.

Tehran has gradually scaled back its nuclear commitments since May, after the US pulled out of the international JPCOA deal, and has called on the European parties to the pact to salvage it, by shielding Iran’s economy from US penalties.

Rouhani also said on state television that Iran would start working on more advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges, Reuters reports.