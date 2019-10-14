 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pentagon to ‘press NATO allies to sanction Turkey’ over Syrian op, lays blame on Erdogan for ‘potential ISIS resurgence’
HomeNewsline

Tehran to continue scaling back commitments to nuclear deal until EU fulfils promises – Rouhani

14 Oct, 2019 15:57
Get short URL
Tehran to continue scaling back commitments to nuclear deal until EU fulfils promises – Rouhani
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani. © Reuters / Carlo Allegri

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Tehran would continue to scale back its commitments to the 2015 nuclear agreement until the European Union fulfils promises it had made under the deal.

Tehran has gradually scaled back its nuclear commitments since May, after the US pulled out of the international JPCOA deal, and has called on the European parties to the pact to salvage it, by shielding Iran’s economy from US penalties.

Rouhani also said on state television that Iran would start working on more advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges, Reuters reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies