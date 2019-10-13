Hundreds of ISIS fighters’ family members flee Syrian Kurdish-guarded camp amid Turkey’s ground offensive

Up to 950 members of Islamic State fighters’ (IS, formerly ISIS) families have escaped the Ain Issa displacement camp previously controlled by Syrian Kurdish militia, Kurdistan 24 reports. They attacked guards and stormed the gates when a Turkish projectile hit near one of the camp walls, creating chaos within the facility.

The captives were held inside a restricted zone at Ain Issa, which is now empty, the media outlet said. The camp break happened amid a major Turkish ground offensive in northern Syria.

Heavy fighting was also underway on Sunday around the village of Suluk, northeast of Ain Issa. Pro-Turkish Syrian fighters reported they had captured the town, while Kurdish officials said they were still battling for it.