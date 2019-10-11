 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan’s PM Khan may visit Saudi Arabia, Iran ‘on mediation mission’

11 Oct, 2019 14:45
Pakistan's PM Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Foreign Office in Islamabad has said. The statement came weeks after Islamabad said Washington had asked it to mediate with Tehran.

Khan last month described a request by US President Donald Trump, asking the Pakistani leader to help defuse tensions with Iran, Reuters reports.

Washington had blamed Tehran for an attack on the world’s biggest crude oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia. Tensions have elevated between Iran and Saudi Arabia since the attack, which took place on September 14.

Yemen’s Houthi group, which has been fighting a Saudi-led military coalition since 2015, has claimed responsibility, but Washington and Riyadh blame Iran. Iran denies involvement.

