 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Brexit is ‘British domestic crisis, not a European one’ – Macron

10 Oct, 2019 15:59
Get short URL
Brexit is ‘British domestic crisis, not a European one’ – Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron. © Reuters / Charles Platiau / Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday warned the UK that Brexit was a “British domestic crisis” and it would have to take responsibility for how it leaves the European Union.

“Brexit is a British domestic crisis, not a European one,” Macron noted. He said that what was important now was to finalize negotiations and see if there was “something that I hope could fly,” AFP reports.

“At the very end this is a British responsibility” on whether it leaves the EU with or without a deal or even cancels the Brexit process outright, the president said.

“We have already spent a lot of time” on discussing Brexit, he said, adding that the priority now was to discuss Britain’s future relationship with the EU.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies