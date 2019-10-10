Brexit is ‘British domestic crisis, not a European one’ – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday warned the UK that Brexit was a “British domestic crisis” and it would have to take responsibility for how it leaves the European Union.

“Brexit is a British domestic crisis, not a European one,” Macron noted. He said that what was important now was to finalize negotiations and see if there was “something that I hope could fly,” AFP reports.

“At the very end this is a British responsibility” on whether it leaves the EU with or without a deal or even cancels the Brexit process outright, the president said.

“We have already spent a lot of time” on discussing Brexit, he said, adding that the priority now was to discuss Britain’s future relationship with the EU.