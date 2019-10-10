 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brussels takes Poland to EU court over judges’ independence

10 Oct, 2019 10:47
A woman walks in front of the election posters displayed in Wielun, Poland, October 10, 2019. © Reuters / Kacper Pempel

The EU on Thursday took Poland’s government to the bloc’s top court over a new disciplinary regime for judges that critics say threatens their independence.

In the EU’s third case against Warsaw over judicial matters, the European Commission said in a statement that a new law “does not ensure the necessary guarantees to protect judges from political control.”

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is expected to win a second term of office in nationwide elections in Poland on Sunday.

The party remains popular for expanding social spending and for its combative rhetoric juxtaposing national pride with perceived threats from the EU, Germany, migrants and others, Reuters said.

