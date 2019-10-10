Brussels takes Poland to EU court over judges’ independence

The EU on Thursday took Poland’s government to the bloc’s top court over a new disciplinary regime for judges that critics say threatens their independence.

In the EU’s third case against Warsaw over judicial matters, the European Commission said in a statement that a new law “does not ensure the necessary guarantees to protect judges from political control.”

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is expected to win a second term of office in nationwide elections in Poland on Sunday.

The party remains popular for expanding social spending and for its combative rhetoric juxtaposing national pride with perceived threats from the EU, Germany, migrants and others, Reuters said.