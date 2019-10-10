Iran’s FM Zarif says ‘either all Gulf states have security, or all will be deprived of it’

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Oct, 2019 07:49
Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif. © Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that either all Gulf countries enjoy security, “or they will all be deprived of it.”

In an opinion piece in the Kuwaiti Al Rai newspaper, Zarif wrote the Gulf can be secured through dialogue among the countries of the region, including Saudi Arabia, and without the interference of foreign powers.

Saudi Arabia, which is locked in several proxy wars in the region with arch foe Iran, has blamed Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil plants September 14, a charge Iran denies.

