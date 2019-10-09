China’s Xi meets with Pakistani PM Khan 2 days before India summit

New Delhi reacted crossly on Wednesday after Xi Jinping appeared again to back Pakistani PM Imran Khan on Kashmir, two days before Indian PM Narendra Modi was due to host the Chinese president for an “informal summit.”

Xi told Khan at talks in Beijing ahead of the Chinese leader’s meeting with Modi in Chennai on Friday and Saturday that Beijing was paying close attention and that the facts are clear, according to Xinhua.

“China supports Pakistan to safeguard its own legitimate rights and hopes that the relevant parties can solve their disputes through peaceful dialogue,” Xi said. A joint statement added that China “opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation.”

India’s Foreign Ministry said that the county’s position “has been consistent and clear that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part” of India, AFP reports. “China is well aware of our position. It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India,” the statement added.