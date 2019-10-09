 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German authorities carry out raids over far-right email threats

9 Oct, 2019 08:16
© Reuters / Michaela Rehle

German authorities have carried out raids in connection with far-right emails threatening attacks which have been sent to mosques, political parties, the media, migrant reception centers, and others, AP reports.

Bavaria’s state criminal police office said that seven properties in the southeastern German region and three other states were searched on Wednesday morning. It didn’t give any details of the results of the raids.

They were prompted by investigations into 23 emails sent to recipients across Germany over a two-week period in July that contained threats of bomb attacks, among other things.

