Iran’s Rouhani calls on Turkey to show restraint in N. Syria, says US forces ‘should leave region’

9 Oct, 2019 09:45
Iran’s Rouhani calls on Turkey to show restraint in N. Syria, says US forces ‘should leave region’
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. © Reuters / Brendan Mcdermid / File Photo

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called on Turkey to show restraint and avoid military action in northern Syria, adding that US forces should leave the region, Reuters reports.

“Turkey is rightfully worried about its southern borders. We believe that a correct path should be adopted to remove those concerns,” IRNA quoted Rouhani as saying. “American troops must leave the region… Kurds in Syria… should support the Syrian army.”

Turkish armed forces are preparing to enter northern Syria following a surprise US troop pullback.

