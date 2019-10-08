 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Yemeni govt, southern separatists close to deal on ending standoff – report

8 Oct, 2019 12:15
Security forces loyal to Yemen's southern separatists in Aden, Yemen, September 5, 2019. © Reuters / Fawaz Salman

Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and southern separatists are close to a deal that would end a power struggle in the southern port of Aden and see Saudi forces take temporary control of the city, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Saudi Arabia, leader of the Arab coalition battling Yemen’s Houthi movement, has been hosting indirect talks for a month between the government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the Southern Transitional Council to end the standoff that opened a new front in the multifaceted war.

Two Yemeni government officials said that Riyadh had submitted a proposal to include the STC in Hadi’s government, while Saudi troops would deploy in Aden to oversee the formation of a neutral security force in the city.

According to the third source, resolving the Aden standoff, which fractured the Western-backed coalition, is needed before the coalition officially respond to a Houthi offer to halt missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities if the alliance stops strikes on Yemen.

