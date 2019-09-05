 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Solomon Islands may sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan, shift alliance to China – lawmaker

Published time: 5 Sep, 2019 09:25 Edited time: 5 Sep, 2019 14:52
Get short URL
Solomon Islands may sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan, shift alliance to China – lawmaker
Honiara, the Solomon Islands. © Reuters / Daniel Munoz

The Solomon Islands plans to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan and align itself with Beijing, the head of a high-level government team representing the South Pacific archipelago has said.

Solomons lawmaker Peter Shanel Agovaka told a parliamentary committee that after four decades of independence and a long-term alliance with Taiwan, it was time to make a change, Reuters reported.

“We cannot sit for the next 40 years with our friends Taiwan. It is time that we make new friends,” Agovaka said on Wednesday, according to a recording of the meeting in the capital Honiara. “Our new relationship will deal with a One China policy,” he said in the recording. The meeting was open to the public, but the recording has not been broadcast.

Agovaka is a senior minister and leader of a government team convened recently to speak directly with Beijing. The government is waiting for a task force report on the issue before it formally decides on a switch to China. Only 17 countries now recognize Taiwan.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies