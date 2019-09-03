Europe ‘not implementing’ nuclear deal commitments – Tehran

European nations are failing to implement their commitments following the US pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

The Europeans “did not carry out their task,” Iranian state TV quoted Rouhani as saying.

The statement comes as Iranian diplomats are in France for last-minute talks, AP reported. Rouhani reiterated that Iran will not enter talks with the United States unless Washington lifts its sanctions against Tehran first.

Iran’s oil exports were curbed and its economy went into free-fall following US sanctions, imposed after President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal.