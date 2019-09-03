 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Europe ‘not implementing’ nuclear deal commitments – Tehran

Published time: 3 Sep, 2019 08:41 Edited time: 3 Sep, 2019 13:53
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. © Reuters / Official president website

European nations are failing to implement their commitments following the US pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

The Europeans “did not carry out their task,” Iranian state TV quoted Rouhani as saying.

The statement comes as Iranian diplomats are in France for last-minute talks, AP reported. Rouhani reiterated that Iran will not enter talks with the United States unless Washington lifts its sanctions against Tehran first.

Iran’s oil exports were curbed and its economy went into free-fall following US sanctions, imposed after President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal.

