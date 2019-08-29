 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indonesian govt ‘not abandoning Jakarta’ for new capital

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 07:14 Edited time: 29 Aug, 2019 20:02
A street vendor pushes a food cart as sea water rises during high tide at the pier of Kali Adem port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 3, 2018. © Reuters / Beawiharta

The Indonesian government is not abandoning Jakarta after announcing plans to move the country’s capital and will spend $40 billion to save the slowly sinking city in the next decade, the planning minister said.

The current Indonesian capital will undergo a 571 trillion rupiah ($40.18 billion) urban regeneration in the next 10 years, more than the $33 billion expected to build a new capital city on Borneo island, Bambang Brodjonegoro told Reuters.

“Jakarta is the center of everything in Indonesia. What we are moving out of it is the center of administration, but finance [centers], businesses and trades will stay,” Brodjonegoro said. Jakarta is home to more than 10 million people and three times that number when counting those who live in surrounding towns.

The government expects to begin moving to the new capital city in the East Kalimantan province in 2024.

