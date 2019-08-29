 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Yemen’s separatists regain control of Aden – officials

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 08:16 Edited time: 29 Aug, 2019 10:45
Supporters of Yemen's UAE-backed southern separatists march during a rally in the port city in Aden, Yemen, August 15, 2019. © Reuters / Fawaz Salman / File Photo

Separatists have regained full control of Yemen’s interim capital Aden following clashes with government forces who withdrew from the southern port city, according to security officials from both sides.

“The Security Belt force completely controls the city of Aden along with its entrances,” Haitham Nezar, a spokesman for the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC), told AFP.

A government security source confirmed Aden was under the full control of the STC, saying government troops who entered parts of the city on Wednesday “withdrew from Aden” to the nearby Abyan province.

The internationally-recognized government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi claimed on Wednesday it had seized back Aden from the separatists. They captured the strategic city on August 10 after a fierce battle.

