Yemen’s separatists regain control of Aden – officials

Separatists have regained full control of Yemen’s interim capital Aden following clashes with government forces who withdrew from the southern port city, according to security officials from both sides.

“The Security Belt force completely controls the city of Aden along with its entrances,” Haitham Nezar, a spokesman for the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC), told AFP.

A government security source confirmed Aden was under the full control of the STC, saying government troops who entered parts of the city on Wednesday “withdrew from Aden” to the nearby Abyan province.

The internationally-recognized government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi claimed on Wednesday it had seized back Aden from the separatists. They captured the strategic city on August 10 after a fierce battle.