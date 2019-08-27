Labour Party’s Corbyn meets senior lawmakers to stop no-deal Brexit

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed to do everything necessary to prevent Britain leaving the European Union without a divorce deal as he prepared to meet senior lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss tactics.

The UK is heading towards a constitutional crisis at home and a showdown with the EU as PM Boris Johnson has pledged to leave the bloc in 66 days without a deal unless it agrees to renegotiate the Brexit divorce, Reuters said.

Corbyn says an EU exit without an agreement will leave Britain at the mercy of President Donald Trump and US corporations. “The Labour Party will do everything necessary to stop a no-deal bankers’ Brexit,” Corbyn wrote in the Independent newspaper.

Johnson said on Monday he was prepared to take Brexit talks with the EU down to the last minute.