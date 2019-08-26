Israel reduces by half the fuel supply to Gaza’s power plant after rocket attack

Israel said on Monday it was cutting by half the amount of fuel it supplies to Gaza’s only power plant, in response to rocket attacks from the Palestinian territory. Three rockets were fired from the Hamas Islamist-run enclave at southern Israel on Sunday and two were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, the military said. There was no admission of responsibility.

Israel then launched an airstrike against what the military described as a Hamas military compound. No casualties were reported on either side of the volatile border.

COGAT, a unit of the Israeli defense ministry that coordinates civilian issues with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, said that “cutting the amount of diesel in half will significantly reduce” the plant’s output. The measure, “following the firing of rockets… and the continued violation of stability and security” will be in effect until further notice.

Gaza has long suffered from a shortage of electricity and chronic blackouts. A new power line from Israel has been proposed to alleviate the situation, Reuters said.