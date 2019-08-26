 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Israel reduces by half the fuel supply to Gaza’s power plant after rocket attack

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 12:27 Edited time: 26 Aug, 2019 17:29
Get short URL
Israel reduces by half the fuel supply to Gaza’s power plant after rocket attack
A fuel tanker arrives at the Gaza power plant, in the central Gaza Strip, June 18, 2019. © Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israel said on Monday it was cutting by half the amount of fuel it supplies to Gaza’s only power plant, in response to rocket attacks from the Palestinian territory. Three rockets were fired from the Hamas Islamist-run enclave at southern Israel on Sunday and two were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, the military said. There was no admission of responsibility.

Israel then launched an airstrike against what the military described as a Hamas military compound. No casualties were reported on either side of the volatile border.

COGAT, a unit of the Israeli defense ministry that coordinates civilian issues with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, said that “cutting the amount of diesel in half will significantly reduce” the plant’s output. The measure, “following the firing of rockets… and the continued violation of stability and security” will be in effect until further notice.

Gaza has long suffered from a shortage of electricity and chronic blackouts. A new power line from Israel has been proposed to alleviate the situation, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies