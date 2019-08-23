 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Danish PM had ‘constructive conversation’ with Trump on security policy – report

Published time: 23 Aug, 2019 16:22 Edited time: 23 Aug, 2019 18:29
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has had a “constructive conversation” with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, discussing cooperation on security policy, according to the Ritzau Danish news agency.

“The leaders, among other things, discussed the need for further development of cooperation and the management of common security policy challenges,” the report said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Trump caused shock when he canceled a visit to Copenhagen after Frederiksen rebuffed his offer to buy Denmark's autonomous region of Greenland. The president described her dismissal of the idea as “nasty.”

Frederiksen has said she believed relations with the United States, a NATO ally, would not be affected by the flap, Reuters reported.

