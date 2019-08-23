Danish PM had ‘constructive conversation’ with Trump on security policy – report

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has had a “constructive conversation” with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, discussing cooperation on security policy, according to the Ritzau Danish news agency.

“The leaders, among other things, discussed the need for further development of cooperation and the management of common security policy challenges,” the report said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Trump caused shock when he canceled a visit to Copenhagen after Frederiksen rebuffed his offer to buy Denmark's autonomous region of Greenland. The president described her dismissal of the idea as “nasty.”

Frederiksen has said she believed relations with the United States, a NATO ally, would not be affected by the flap, Reuters reported.