S. Korea to share information with Japan via US channel – Seoul

South Korea will share intelligence with Japan through a three-way channel involving the United States, a senior official of the presidential Blue House said on Friday.

Kim Hyun-chong, a deputy national adviser, said the decision to end the intelligence-sharing deal with Japan this week was inevitable as Seoul’s repeated offers of dialogue to resolve a row over wartime Korean forced laborers were ignored, Reuters reports.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it has officially notified Japan of its decision to end an intelligence-sharing agreement.