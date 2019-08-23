S. Korea to share information with Japan via US channel – Seoul

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 23 Aug, 2019 09:42 Edited time: 23 Aug, 2019 11:05
South Korea will share intelligence with Japan through a three-way channel involving the United States, a senior official of the presidential Blue House said on Friday.

Kim Hyun-chong, a deputy national adviser, said the decision to end the intelligence-sharing deal with Japan this week was inevitable as Seoul’s repeated offers of dialogue to resolve a row over wartime Korean forced laborers were ignored, Reuters reports.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it has officially notified Japan of its decision to end an intelligence-sharing agreement.

