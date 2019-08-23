 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Italy’s president gives parties more time to form ‘solid’ govt

Published time: 23 Aug, 2019 07:39 Edited time: 23 Aug, 2019 10:05
Get short URL
Italy’s president gives parties more time to form ‘solid’ govt
Italian President Sergio Mattarella speaks to the media following a day of consultations at the Presidential Palace in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. © Reuters / Remo Casilli

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has agreed to political leaders’ request for more time to see if a viable government can be formed to replace the one that collapsed this week, AP reported.

Mattarella told reporters Thursday night that,in any case, he wants a “clear solution in rapid time.”

Party leaders told the president they want to see if they can reach a deal, which would avoid an early election. Another round of talks will be held, starting Tuesday.

Mattarella indicated that any new government must be solid enough to win a mandatory confidence vote in parliament and have a comprehensive program of goals. Otherwise, the president will have to dissolve parliament, paving the way for an election as early as this fall.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies