Italy’s president gives parties more time to form ‘solid’ govt

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has agreed to political leaders’ request for more time to see if a viable government can be formed to replace the one that collapsed this week, AP reported.

Mattarella told reporters Thursday night that,in any case, he wants a “clear solution in rapid time.”

Party leaders told the president they want to see if they can reach a deal, which would avoid an early election. Another round of talks will be held, starting Tuesday.

Mattarella indicated that any new government must be solid enough to win a mandatory confidence vote in parliament and have a comprehensive program of goals. Otherwise, the president will have to dissolve parliament, paving the way for an election as early as this fall.