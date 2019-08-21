 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

At least 2,300 people detained in Indian-ruled Kashmir – report

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 09:11 Edited time: 21 Aug, 2019 11:27
Get short URL
At least 2,300 people detained in Indian-ruled Kashmir – report
An Indian police officer crosses an empty road during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12, 2019. © Reuters / Danish Ismail

About 2,300 people, mostly young men, have been detained in Indian-administered Kashmir during a security lockdown after New Delhi stripped the disputed region of statehood, AP reports, citing Kashmir police.

Those arrested include anti-India protesters as well as pro-India Kashmiri leaders who have been held in jails and other makeshift facilities, according to police officials.

Thousands of additional Indian troops were sent to man checkpoints in the Kashmir Valley, already one of the world’s most militarized regions. Telephone communications, cellphone coverage, broadband internet and cable TV services were cut for the valley’s 7 million people. Some communications have been gradually restored in places.

Kashmiris have staged protests and clashed with police since the crackdown, with about 300 reported demonstrations against India’s tighter control over the region. India has denied committing any human rights violations in Kashmir.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies