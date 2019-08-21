At least 2,300 people detained in Indian-ruled Kashmir – report

About 2,300 people, mostly young men, have been detained in Indian-administered Kashmir during a security lockdown after New Delhi stripped the disputed region of statehood, AP reports, citing Kashmir police.

Those arrested include anti-India protesters as well as pro-India Kashmiri leaders who have been held in jails and other makeshift facilities, according to police officials.

Thousands of additional Indian troops were sent to man checkpoints in the Kashmir Valley, already one of the world’s most militarized regions. Telephone communications, cellphone coverage, broadband internet and cable TV services were cut for the valley’s 7 million people. Some communications have been gradually restored in places.

Kashmiris have staged protests and clashed with police since the crackdown, with about 300 reported demonstrations against India’s tighter control over the region. India has denied committing any human rights violations in Kashmir.