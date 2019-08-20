ISIS could re-emerge in Syria, Beijing envoy warns

China’s special envoy has said that there was a danger of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) forces reviving in Syria.

Xie Xiaoyan also called on Tuesday for progress in the political process between the Assad government and opposition, Reuters reported.

Beijing’s diplomat made a statement speaking with reporters after talks with UN special Syria envoy Geir Pedersen in Geneva.

“There is now a danger of terrorist organizations like ISIS being revived, we see some signs,” China’s envoy said. “The fight against terrorism needs to be finished.”