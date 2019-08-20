 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ISIS could re-emerge in Syria, Beijing envoy warns

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 09:24 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 10:41
Chinese special envoy Xie Xiaoyan and UN envoy Geir Pedersen talk to reporters after a meeting at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, August 20, 2019. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

China’s special envoy has said that there was a danger of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) forces reviving in Syria.

Xie Xiaoyan also called on Tuesday for progress in the political process between the Assad government and opposition, Reuters reported.

Beijing’s diplomat made a statement speaking with reporters after talks with UN special Syria envoy Geir Pedersen in Geneva.

“There is now a danger of terrorist organizations like ISIS being revived, we see some signs,” China’s envoy said. “The fight against terrorism needs to be finished.”

