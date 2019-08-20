 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Philippines’ Duterte warns of ‘unfriendly’ greeting for warships traveling without permission

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 08:41 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 10:42
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. © Reuters / Damir Sagolj / File Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte has warned of “unfriendly” treatment awaiting foreign ships traveling in the Philippines’ territorial waters without permission, in a rare swipe at China’s use of warships a few miles off Manila’s coast, Reuters said.

Duterte’s spokesman, Salvador Panelo, on Tuesday made the demand for transparency amid frustration by the Philippines military at multiple sightings this year of Chinese warships moving within the country’s 12-mile territorial sea.

“All foreign vessels passing our territorial waters must notify and get clearance from the proper government authority well in advance of the actual passage,” Panelo said.

“Either we get a compliance in a friendly manner or we enforce it in an unfriendly manner,” he added, not referring to China by name. Panelo did not elaborate on what such enforcement might entail.

