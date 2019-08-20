Philippines’ Duterte warns of ‘unfriendly’ greeting for warships traveling without permission

President Rodrigo Duterte has warned of “unfriendly” treatment awaiting foreign ships traveling in the Philippines’ territorial waters without permission, in a rare swipe at China’s use of warships a few miles off Manila’s coast, Reuters said.

Duterte’s spokesman, Salvador Panelo, on Tuesday made the demand for transparency amid frustration by the Philippines military at multiple sightings this year of Chinese warships moving within the country’s 12-mile territorial sea.

“All foreign vessels passing our territorial waters must notify and get clearance from the proper government authority well in advance of the actual passage,” Panelo said.

“Either we get a compliance in a friendly manner or we enforce it in an unfriendly manner,” he added, not referring to China by name. Panelo did not elaborate on what such enforcement might entail.