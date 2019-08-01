 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
S. Korea, US press ahead with joint military drills despite Pyongyang warnings

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 11:05 Edited time: 1 Aug, 2019 17:56
South Korean marines march during a military exercise as a part of the annual joint military training called Foal Eagle between South Korea and the US in Pohang, South Korea, April 5, 2018. © Reuters / Kim Hong-ji

The US and South Korea will press ahead with joint military exercises, a Pentagon official said, defying demands from Pyongyang for their cancellation.

North Korea fired what Seoul described as two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, after two similar launches last week. Pyongyang described one of them as a “solemn warning to the South Korean warmongers” over the planned military drills.

The joint exercises are set to begin on Monday and will last just over two weeks. The US and South Korea scaled the maneuvers down earlier this year amid a flurry of diplomatic exchanges with the North.

The military activities on both sides raise questions over the prospects for an imminent start to negotiations on Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal, AFP said.

